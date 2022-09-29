Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of Fairmont Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in the 1400 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:31 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, inside of an apartment building, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 25-year-old Demonte Gibson, of Northwest, DC. He was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

