Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1900 Block of Lamont Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in the 1900 block of Lamont Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:07 pm, the suspect approached the victim, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the victim. The suspect took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, 32-year-old London Craig, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

###