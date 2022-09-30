Submit Release
Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of Morse Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in the 1200 block of Morse Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 10:42 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and fired at the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. A handgun was recovered at the time of arrest. The detectives’ investigation revealed this offense was domestic in nature.

 

On September 30, 2022, 22 year-old Alexys Hebron, and 22-year-old James Lindsay, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

 

