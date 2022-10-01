Fan-Owned Entertainment Company Takes You Behind the Scenes in Upcoming Webinar

The fan-owned entertainment company is holding a webinar reflecting on all things behind the scenes.

LAS VEGAS , Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FAN REBELLION is changing the way entertainment - and Vegas - is made. Fan Rebellion, the only fan-owned entertainment production company, has completed its first run of shows. Since then they have found both critical acclaim and box office success. The company is holding a webinar reflecting on all of the behind-the-scenes action!

Fan Rebellion is a unique entertainment production company, one that allows shareholders to take part in the creative process of building a show. They are democratizing entertainment funding as the only "fan-owned entertainment company" on the market.

Fan Rebellion officers will discuss:

1. Their most recent production triumphs

2. Chat about the intricacies, plus backstage details of what goes into putting on a smash show

3. How to invest in the company that's setting the stage to change Vegas forever

Learn more about Fan Rebellion and its future endeavors here on October 11th, 2022 at 1:00 PM PST.

About Fan Rebellion

Fan Rebellion is seeking to disrupt the funding model of Las Vegas entertainment. Rather than investing in just one project, they're providing the opportunity to invest in these companies as a whole, across multiple projects.

Media Contact

Sandy Zusmann, Fan Rebellion, 404-435-8422, sandy@fanrebellion.com

SOURCE Fan Rebellion