Western Alliance Bancorporation Releases 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

Western Alliance Bancorporation, one of the country's top-performing banking companies, today released its 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report. The report highlights the strategies of the bank and its divisions to forward its people-centered mission and details its activities during 2021.

"At Western Alliance, our culture and values revolve around strong relationships with all of our stakeholders — our clients, colleagues, investors and communities," said Kenneth Vecchione, chief executive officer, Western Alliance Bancorporation. "Corporate responsibility is part of everything we do — including how we manage and develop our people, the products and services we offer, and the investments we make in our communities. We're pleased to share our 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report, which focuses on our comprehensive efforts through this lens."

Western Alliance Bancorporation is one of the largest banking companies in the country with a market capitalization of $7.6 billion at quarter-end 2Q 2022.

With more than $66 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL is one of the country's top-performing banking companies. Through its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, business clients benefit from a full spectrum of tailored banking solutions and outstanding service delivered by industry experts who put customers first. Major accolades include #1 top-performing bank with $50 billion or more of assets in 2021 per American Banker, #1 Best Bank ($50 billion and above) in 2021 by Bank Director and 2022 All-America Executive Team by Institutional Investor (including #1 Best CEO and #1 Best CFO). Serving clients across the country wherever business happens, Western Alliance Bank operates individual, full-service banking and financial brands with offices in key markets nationwide.

