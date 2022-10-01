Azure Printed Homes has been chosen by ReInhabit for 10 Build-to-Rent homes in Southern California

ReInhabit's BTR homes will utilize Azure's 3D printing technology to build at scale quickly and sustainably.

GLASSELL PARK, Calif., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Azure Printed Homes (Azure), innovators of 3D printing building technology of recycled plastic, has been selected by Re-Inhabit, a Southern California home builder, for the production of ten 3D printed homes. Re-Inhabit plans to initially install them on three sites across Southern California.

ReInhabit currently manages a portfolio of homes within LA and Orange Counties, with a focus on creatively integrating innovative building techniques to yield more efficient developments.

"We have been researching the market for the right homebuilder to help us build quickly and at scale. California, like many states, needs to find more innovative ways to speed up the time it takes to build. Azure is doing something really special with their approach to the problem. Repurposing materials and 3D printing a complete structure in a fraction of the time is something that is a game changer for us," said ReInhabit Co-Founders Rudy and Kim Dvorak. "We are also looking for the right finance partner to assist us with our current and future projects. While interest rates are rising, Azure homes can quickly generate very impressive ROI from rental income streams."

Azure has a quickly growing waitlist with pre-orders exceeding $16 million. Azure is scheduled to begin printing and delivering 3D printed backyard studios by the end of 2022, and delivery of accessory dwelling units and homes to homeowners and businesses in 2023. Azure's factory-built approach to 3D printing homes from recycled plastic allows for a faster prefabrication timeline of a complete housing unit. Azure can print its modules in one day, from the floors to the walls, to the roof.

Azure developed its innovative technology with a goal of finding a better way to build that would be vastly better for the environment. Azure's creative solution minimizes waste by using plastic already intended for landfills or that usually ends up in our oceans or incinerated. By using recycled materials instead of new resources, Azure aims to close the sustainability loop in the 3D home building industry by getting closer to a circular economy's goal of making optimum use of previously used materials.

Through 3D printing, Azure says they can also build structures 70% faster and at a lower cost than traditional home construction methods. Azure Printed Homes plans to reduce home energy consumption bills to zero through a combination of high levels of building airtightness and the use of low-carbon technologies including heat pumps and solar panels.

"Azure is excited to introduce sustainable, beautiful and efficiently-built modern homes, and to become a partner of choice for home developers like ReInhabit," said Ross Maguire, Azure's CEO.

