Acubalance Wellness Centre Proud Sponsor of Vancouver's Butterfly Run October 1st

The Butterfly Run kicks off pregnancy and infant loss awareness month on October 1st with a 5 km and 3 km run/walk in Vancouver and Victoria.

VANCOUVER, B.C., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month with the Butterfly Run kicking off the month on October 1st with a 5 km and 3 km run/walk to raise awareness about these often-silent losses. The run raises funds to help support those who have experienced infertility, pregnancy loss, and infant loss. The Butterfly Run was founded by families who experienced miscarriage or infant death and wanted to bring awareness and support to those that may be grieving in the shadows and share the message, "you are not alone."

At Acubalance Wellness Centre, we have an integrative approach to treating miscarriages and implantation failure. Studies have shown that a combination of acupuncture, Chinese herbal therapy, and supplements can help balance hormones, correct deficiencies, and reduce the risk of miscarriage. Most women who have had a number of miscarriages experience anxiety and depression and may be especially anxious about the prospect of trying to get pregnant again. There is evidence that shows that women who receive regular supportive care during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy can dramatically reduce their number of unexplained miscarriages. Such care includes regular medical and emotional check-ins with your practitioners at Acubalance and regular practice of deep relaxation.

Acubalance Wellness Centre is a proud sponsor of the Butterfly Run and will be running a team in the Vancouver run and will be providing healthy snacks and light massages for walkers and runners.

Acubalance Wellness Centre is located in Vancouver, British Columbia. We are known for our multidisciplinary, integrative medicine approach to addressing infertility, implantation failure, and miscarriage using acupuncture & Chinese herbs, laser (LLLT) for fertility, and naturopathic medicine.

Visit acubalance.ca to learn more about how Acubalance can support you on your journey to grow your family.

