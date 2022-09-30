Submit Release
News Search

There were 598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,076 in the last 365 days.

Sarlo Welcomes Credit Upgrade as ‘Productive Result of Responsible Fiscal Decisions’

TRENTON – Senator Paul Sarlo, the Chairman of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee, issued the following statement in response to Moody’s Investors Service joining three other credit rating agencies in upgrading New Jersey’s outlook from stable to positive:

 

“This is an additional endorsement of the actions the Legislature and the Governor took to manage state finances during very difficult economic conditions. The upgrade is the productive result of responsible fiscal decisions.

 

“We took a series of actions to improve the state’s fiscal health. We put in place the largest surplus in the state’s history, created a debt reduction plan, fully funded the pension system, made strategic infrastructure investments and were careful to avoid fiscal cliffs by funding vital services with sustained spending. We accomplished all of this at the same time we produced the largest tax relief program ever.

 

“We took a multi-year approach with the budget to protect against any downturns in the economy, maintain fiscal stability and provide savings to the taxpayers.”

You just read:

Sarlo Welcomes Credit Upgrade as ‘Productive Result of Responsible Fiscal Decisions’

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.