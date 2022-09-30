David Bowie & Mick Rock's Book Launches in the USA

30 Sep 2022

Following the success of Moonage Daydream: The Exhibition in London, the exhibition and book launch has now travelled to the US. Hosted by Genesis Publications and Morrison Hotel Gallery , there will be book launches this weekend at their New York City and Los Angeles locations.

Moonage Daydream sold out in a matter of months and became a highly sought-after collectible among generations of David Bowie fans. The events celebrate the US publication of Moonage Daydream , the defining document of the life and times of Ziggy Stardust, first created by David Bowie and Mick Rock in 2002. Twenty years later, it remains the closest readers will get to understanding Bowie through his own words. First published as a signed limited edition,sold out in a matter of months and became a highly sought-after collectible among generations of David Bowie fans.





Now, on the 50th anniversary of Bowie's acclaimed album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, the hardback Anniversary Edition will available in bookstores worldwide (from Tuesday October 4th in the USA).

The first event will take place Friday, September 30 at Morrison Hotel Gallery in New York City (116 Prince St, 2nd Floor, 6-8pm). In addition to copies of the highly anticipated book available for purchase, three previously unreleased images will be offered as limited edition fine art prints from the Mick Rock Archive. The evening will celebrate the best of Bowie with cocktails, conversation and a performance by NYC DJ Duo The Muses. The exhibition then runs until next Sunday 9th October.

For those in Los Angeles, select works will also be made available at Morrison Hotel Gallery 's Sunset Marquis outpost this Saturday, October 1 (1200 Alta Loma Rd, 3-5pm) with an afternoon reception. Admission and availability will be accommodated on a first come, first served basis.



