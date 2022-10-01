Submit Release
News Search

There were 608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,078 in the last 365 days.

Concrete Work Prompts Weekend Lane Closures on I-24 in Davidson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is conducting lane closures on Interstate 24 over the weekend for work on the median.

The work on I-24 will begin Friday, September 30, at 8 p.m. and last until Monday, October 3, at 5 a.m. at State Route 254/Bell Road (Exit 59). Crews with Bell and Associates will be demolishing the median wall and pouring concrete for an overhead sign footer.

Two lanes of the interstate in both directions will be closed during demolition, and once it’s complete one westbound lane will be reopened. Both eastbound lanes will remain closed all weekend.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

You just read:

Concrete Work Prompts Weekend Lane Closures on I-24 in Davidson Co.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.