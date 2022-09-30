October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

This month, we look at resources and draw attention to local events to support the fight against breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women and responsible for tens of thousands of deaths a year in the united states. Once diagnosed, coping with this condition can be overwhelming and frightening for those who suffer from it, as well as their families and loved ones. This month, we wanted to share educational and health resources, as well as local charity events and ways to contribute in the community in support of those fighting this chronic illness.

For breast cancer treatment and screening, listed below are several major hospital services in the greater Boston area:

Have a safe and healthy month, please reach out to us at the EAP if you have any resources or events you would like us to highlight for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.