October is Co-Op Awareness month & time for businesses to grab co-op advertising dollars before they expire December 31
AdMall data shows Jewelry, Athletic Footwear and Computers also among big 4th quarter opportunities.
We can help sales reps make sure their prospects and current advertisers don’t leave this money on the table.”WESTERVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates again and inflation still going up, sales teams need more local marketing intelligence than ever to make the case for an advertising buy. AdMall’s data and fresh 2022 AudienceSCAN research are revealing some 4th quarter opportunities sales reps should take note of heading into October.
When budgets get tight, AdMall sees the demand for co-op go up and also tries to remind businesses during October, which is declared Co-op Awareness Month. Many manufacturers help to pay for part or all of a dealer's advertising costs through co-op programs, and many of these programs expire at year-end.
“AdMall has an easy way to pull expiring co-op lists by both “Year-End” timing and business types,” says Director of AdMall Sales Denise Gibson. “Businesses will want to use their remaining co-op money to be able to compete and get more out of their ad spend for the 4th quarter versus their competitors. We can help sales reps make sure their prospects and current advertisers don’t leave this money on the table.”
AdMall’s business intelligence and sales intelligence also reveals other important 4th quarter opportunities for 2022. AudienceSCAN data shows:
- Jewelry: 15% of US adults plan on buying new jewelry this year
- Athletic Footwear: 20% of U.S. adults plan to buy athletic footwear
- Computers: 19% of U.S. adults plan to buy a laptop or computer
AdMall research shows other notable Q4 ad opportunity verticals include attorneys and legal services, consignment stores, and urgent care centers. Our team recommends utilizing AdMall’s geo-targeting with consumer spending, Digital Audit, and Local Prospecting Opportunities to help with prospecting and closing the sale.
Finally, for sales teams who experienced churn and have new team members, AdMall’s training team is ready to help onboard them.
