Richardson Wealth Limited Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Wealth Limited ("Richardson Wealth"), a wholly owned subsidiary of RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) announces that it has acquired, on behalf of its managed accounts, an aggregate ownership of 10.08% of the Class A units of Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (TSX: SSF.UN) (the "Fund").



Richardson Wealth acquired an aggregate of 17,600 Class A units of the Fund through transactions taking place on Toronto Stock Exchange and through client account transfers. Richardson Wealth had net sales of 4,200 Class A units at an average price of $7.57 per unit and 21,800 Class A units were received from client account transfers. Prior to these transactions, Richardson Wealth held approximately 743,899 Class A units of the Fund.

Richardson Wealth holds an aggregate of 761,499 Class A units of the Fund, representing approximately 10.08% of the 7,556,582 outstanding Class A units of the Fund.

Richardson Wealth buys and sells securities for the benefit of its managed accounts for investment purposes only and not for the purpose of influencing control or direction of the Fund. Richardson Wealth continually conducts analysis of the securities in which it may invest and based upon such analysis, it may acquire additional securities or dispose of securities of the Fund.

A copy of the early warning report filed in respect of Richardson Wealth’s holdings in the Fund is available under the Fund’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or may be obtained by contacting Rocco Colella at (416) 941-0894; rcolella@rfcapgroup.com.

ABOUT RF CAPITAL GROUP INC.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, it is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $34.8 billion in assets under administration (as at August 31, 2022) and 20 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. RF Capital Group is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Hybrid Work in 2022, a Best Workplace for Women in 2021, a Best Workplace in Canada and a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

