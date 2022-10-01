International Representations from the President of EMU URDC and Architecture Department Academic Staff Member Prof. Dr. Şebnem Hoşkara

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Urban Research and Development Center Chair and Architecture Faculty, Architecture Department academic staff member Prof. Dr. Şebnem Hoşkara represented EMU at two important international scientific meetings.

Participating in the World Urban Forum (WUF11), a leading global conference on sustainable urbanization, held for the eleventh time this year in Katowice, Poland, Prof. Dr. Hoskara, organised a Networking Event titled “Power of Public Space for Post-Conflict Reconstruction in Contested Cities”, proposed by the EMU Urban Research and Development Center (URDC) and accepted by WUF11 amongst nearly 700 applications.

The event was held in partnership with the Bologna-based non-governmental organization City Space Architecture, which has a collaboration agreement with EMU, and with the support of the International Society of City and Regional Planners (ISOCARP) and through the participation of eight researchers making presentations from conflict environments in different parts of the world.

More than 700 speakers shared their knowledge and experiences on urban development and sustainable urbanization in the World Urban Forum through more than 400 activities in six categories under the headings of “Sustainable Development Goals in Action”, “One United Nations”, “Voices from Cities”, “Networking”, “Education” and “City Library”,

EMU was one of the few universities and the only university in the region that actively participated in the World Urban Forum, attended by national, regional and local governments, academics, businessmen, community leaders, city planners, architects and civil society representatives from all over the world .

On the other hand, Prof. Dr. Hoşkara attended the congress organized by he Association of European Schools of Planning (AESOP) with a poster presentation. Prof. Dr. Hoşkara shared the results of the BAP-C project, which she carried out with research assistant Lamine Moustapha Adam, under the title of “Capacity Building and Awareness for Sustainable Development Goals at EMU Campus”.

During the congress which took place in Tartu, Estonia, alongside with the poster presentation titled A Socio-Environmental Approach on Universities’ Contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals: Case Study of Eastern Mediterranean University, N. Cyprus, ), Prof. Dr. Hoşkara also attended the AESOP Thematic Group meeting titled Public Spaces and Culture, of which she is a member.