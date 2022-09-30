MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Florida Official Peter Antonacci

TO: Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development Jose “Pepe” Diaz, Chair of County Commission, Miami-Dade County Esteban Bovo Jr., Mayor, Hialeah

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: Friday, September 30, 2022

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Florida Official Peter Antonacci

Peter Antonacci passed away on September 23, 2022, at the age of 74. Pete epitomized public service. Most recently, he served as the Director of Florida’s newly created Office of Election Crimes and Security. Throughout his career he served in numerous leadership roles in state government. To name a few, he was Chief Judge of the Division of Administrative Hearings, Statewide Prosecutor, Deputy Attorney General, CEO of Enterprise Florida, State Attorney for the Fifteenth Circuit, General Counsel to Governor Rick Scott, and Executive Director of the South Florida Water Management District. It goes without saying that Pete was the consummate public servant and will be remembered for his dedicated service to our state and the notable legacy he left behind.

To honor the memory of Peter Antonacci and his service to our state, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse in Miami, Florida, the City Hall of Hialeah, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Monday, October 3, 2022.

###