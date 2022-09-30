Ironside Human Resources Announces Office Expansion Due to Rapid Growth

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This past summer, Ironside Human Resources announced an office expansion that doubled the size of their previous space. Fast forward to the present day, Ironside HR is prepared to expand again within their existing Dallas building, Convexity Properties.

The reason for this upcoming expansion is due to the significant growth of the Company, Ironside HR plans to hire 20 or more new employees to join their team by the end of 2023.

Earlier this year, Ironside HR was announced by Inc. Magazine and the Financial Times as one of the fastest growing companies in the Americas. Inc. Magazine placed Ironside HR as No. 71 within their Southwest division and as No. 765 on their National list. The Financial Times listed Ironside as No. 229 on a list of 500 companies across a range of industries including Tesla and Etsy. Ironside also has a compounded growth rate of 500% since 2017, significantly higher than majority of their competitors.

About Ironside Human Resources

Ironside HR is a national healthcare staffing firm located in Dallas, TX. The Company was founded by Doug and Kara Carter in 2011 with the intention to provide a unique business model that would be cost-effective to a variety of clients. Today, Ironside HR is a selected recruitment partner for hundreds of hospitals, clinics, and health systems, placing both permanent and contract professionals across the United States. To learn more about Ironside HR, visit their page by clicking here.

