Alerus Financial Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, October 26

Alerus Financial Corporation ALRS announced that it will issue its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Alerus Financial Corporation will also host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, October 27, 2022, to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Information

Date:

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Time:

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 11:00 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access:

1-844-200-6205 

Access Code:

769396

A recording of the call and transcript will be available at investors.alerus.com following the call.

About Alerus Financial Corporation

Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company with corporate offices in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, N.A., Alerus provides innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to business and consumer clients through four distinct business segments—banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management, and mortgage. Alerus provides clients with a primary point of contact to help fully understand the unique needs and delivery channel preferences of each client. Clients are provided with competitive products, valuable insight and sound advice supported by digital solutions designed to meet the clients' needs. Alerus has banking, mortgage, and wealth management offices in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota, the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area, and Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Mesa Arizona. Alerus Retirement and Benefits plan administration hubs are in Minnesota, Michigan, and Colorado.

