Accelerate Venture Holdings, LLC announces appointment of new Divisional President for supplement company Fuel4Wellness
Derrick DeSilva III joins subsidiary Fuel4Wellness as Divisional President amid AVH's efforts to expand product identity in the health and wellness industry.
Derrick becoming the Divisional President for Fuel4Wellness is a big step in the right direction for where we want to take the Fuel4Wellness brand.”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelerate Venture Holdings, LLC, a results-driven venture capital firm that provides best-in-class resources to clients and partners throughout the U.S. and the world, today announced the appointment of Derrick DeSilva, III as new Divisional President for its subsidiary Fuel4Wellness.
— James Burton, CEO and Founder of Accelerate Venture Holdings, LLC
“Derrick becoming the Divisional President for Fuel4Wellness is a big step in the right direction for where we want to take the Fuel4Wellness brand,” says James Burton, CEO and Founder of Accelerate Venture Holdings. “I have worked with Derrick on the Fuel4Wellness supplement brand for years, and I am confident that Derrick’s appointment as Divisional President will only take our hard work to the next level.”
Within his role as Divisional President, Derrick DeSilva III will oversee all of the subdivisions within Fuel4Wellness and manage day-to-day operations such as sales, marketing, and administrative takes, all of which will improve the efficiency of execution for future company objectives. Derrick will also aid in creating strategies for revenue growth and product development.
“I am excited to take what I’ve learned from all my years running Common Sense Supplements and selling to the doctors, patients, and general public and help implement that into Fuel4Wellness,” says Derrick DeSilva. “I want to take things to a more granular level an help grow the business and be a part of it.”
Derrick is the founder and managing partner of Common Sense Supplements, LLC – a supplement company that frequently partners with medical professionals to create high-quality and affordable supplements for the public. Before he founded Common Sense Supplements, LLC, Derrick worked with a multi-specialty medical facility in Northern New Jersey as a sales representative and marketer. He eventually stepped into the supplement industry and worked with two different supplement companies, being heavily involved in sales and acting as a liaison between the doctor and the company.
Derrick attended Quinnipiac University – School of Business, graduating with a BA in Marketing.
About Common Sense Supplements, LLC
Common Sense Supplements, LLC partners with Dr. Derrick DeSilva, a medical doctor who has been using natural supplements in his own practice for the last 20 years, to develop natural supplements at an affordable price and make them available to the public through physicians’ offices all across the United States. The facilities that make their products are located in the U.S. and hold current FDA and GMP certifications.
About Accelerate Venture Holdings, LLC
Accelerate Venture Holdings, LLC is a relationship-based firm that is focused on investing in engaged people, creative products, proprietary distribution channels, and revenue scalable companies that drive business and seek success. AVH invests in organizations it believes have leading competitive positions in defendable markets. The company operates on the principles of “People. Product. Process. Profit.” as it acquires, refines, and sells. Visit accelerateventureholdings.com for more information.
