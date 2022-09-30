Submit Release
Spencer DMV Regional Office Will Not Give Road Skills Tests During Black Walnut Festival

The Spencer Division of Motor Vehicles Regional Office will not give driver’s license road skills tests Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, through Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, due to heavy traffic and road closures for the Black Walnut Festival.  All other business transactions and knowledge testing will continue as normal, and road skills tests will be offered again beginning Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. 
 
Other regional offices nearby offering driver skills tests include Kanawha City, Flatwoods, and Winfield.
 
For more information, please visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.​​

