Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. and CBTX, Inc. Complete Merger of Equals to Become Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) (“Allegiance”), the holding company of Allegiance Bank, and CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBTX) (“CBTX”), the holding company of CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., today jointly announced the closing of the merger of equals between Allegiance and CBTX to form Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (“Stellar”), effective October 1, 2022. The merger creates the 9th largest bank headquartered in Texas with the 19th largest deposit market share in the State of Texas.



“The completion of this merger unites our two similarly-focused community banks,” said CBTX’s Chairman, CEO and President Robert R. Franklin, Jr., who will lead Stellar as CEO. “The transaction will generate significant value for the shareholders of both companies, provide an enhanced footprint and greater financial service offerings which better serve the needs of our customers and create new opportunities that will benefit our employees,” continued Franklin.

“We are thrilled about the culmination of this merger as we believe it is an important step to building a franchise with greater competitive advantage, profitability and future growth potential,” said Steve Retzloff who will serve as Stellar’s Executive Chairman. “Our teams have worked incredibly hard to get us to this point. We are very excited to begin this new chapter delivering outstanding customer service together,” concluded Retzloff.

Stellar’s common stock is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “STEL” on October 3, 2022.

At the effective time of the merger, each share of Allegiance common stock will be converted into the right to receive 1.4184 shares of Stellar common stock. Allegiance shareholders will receive cash in lieu of fractional shares, in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement. CBTX shareholders will continue to hold their shares of common stock under the new name and ticker symbol.

Banking locations for Allegiance Bank and CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. will continue to operate under their respective names until full integration is complete, which is anticipated to take place in the first quarter of 2023. Upon integration, the combined bank will operate under the Stellar Bank name. At this time, customers will not experience any changes to their banking and should continue using their current banking locations, checks, bank cards, online banking and other banking services. Signage and documents will begin to reflect the Stellar Bank name following the integration of the companies’ banking systems.

About Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. will be a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar’s principal banking subsidiary, created by the merger of Allegiance Bank and CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. to be renamed Stellar Bank upon system conversion, will provide a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers across the Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.



