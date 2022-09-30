Submit Release
Havasu Landing Resort and Casino selects Table Trac’s CasinoTrac system

/EIN News/ -- MINNETONKA, Minn., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Havasu Landing Resort and Casino has contracted with Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) to be their casino management system.

Havasu Landing Resort & Casino is located in California on the shores of Lake Havasu directly across from Lake Havasu City with an all-new casino, hotel, ferry dock, and marina slips with a store. The casino has expanded the gaming floor, adding more of the favorite slots, Black Jack tables and 3-Card Poker; and live entertainment on weekends. The new 44-room hotel, has fantastic views of either the lake or the beautiful Chemehuevi Mountains.

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac Inc, stated, “We are excited to be adding the Havasu Landing Resort and Casino to the Casino Trac family. We are confident that our suite of products will help the site reach it full potential by expanding their players club and grow their business.”

“We are excited about the array of new options we will have with the CasinoTrac systems; additionally, we are pleased to be partnering with TableTrac on this project and our future projects as we grow our operations.” – Havasu Landing Resort and Casino Executive Team.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has over 200 systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean and Australia. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


For more information:
Robert Siqveland
Table Trac, Inc.
952-548-8877

