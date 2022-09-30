Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Loss Of $0.3 Million and Operating Loss of $0.5 Million For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $0.3 million, or $6.28 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $3.0 million, or $63.75 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Book value per weighted share at June 30, 2022 was $775.49, a decline from the book value per weighted share of $1,003.21 at June 30, 2021.



For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had an operating loss of $0.5 million, or $11.58 per diluted share, compared to operating loss of $2.4 million, or $51.26 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net earned property and casualty premiums decreased $0.4 million from $5.5 million a year ago to $5.1 million. Fee income remained constant at $2.7 million while gross written premiums increased $1.9 million, moving from $114.7 million to $116.6 million. Quarterly direct written premiums were positively impacted by rate increases in current business. Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium increased from 66.1% to 71.4% as loss costs continued to increase in 2022 due to both frequency and severity.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, operating expenses decreased $2.1 million from $4.9 million to $2.8 million due to a one-time recognition in the amount of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 of items previously held as a receivable against a personal guarantee contract and $0.9 million expense in 2021 year taxes, licenses and fees associated with program business written in Louisiana that was related to business written in the prior year.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release serve to supplement GAAP information and is meaningful to investors.

Operating income (loss): The Company believes operating income (loss) is a useful measure because it measures income from operations, unaffected by non-operating items such as realized investment gains or losses. Operating income (loss) is typically used by research analysts and rating agencies in their analysis of the Company.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) As at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Investments: Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $ 109,497 $ 102,678 Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value 2,619 3,781 Cash and cash equivalents 25,146 31,908 Restricted cash 2,232 4,440 Accrued investment income 417 553 Premiums receivable 89,048 76,626 Deferred insurance premiums 124,521 108,904 Reinsurance balances receivable, net 228,444 223,982 Deferred policy acquisition costs 4,424 4,588 Intangible assets 4,800 4,800 Goodwill 33,050 33,050 Other assets 4,491 3,166 Total Assets $ 628,690 $ 598,476 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Loss and loss expense reserve $ 220,290 $ 215,642 Deferred commission income 3,037 3,210 Unearned premiums 129,428 113,423 Ceded premium payable 94,424 82,059 Payable to general agents 5,783 7,121 Funds withheld 107,708 104,257 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 14,319 12,420 Notes payable 16,521 16,521 Non-owned interest in VIE 300 300 Interest payable 451 451 Total Liabilities 592,259 555,404 Shareholders' Equity: Common shares 4,698 4,698 Additional paid-in capital 189,179 189,179 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (5,328 ) 1,124 Retained deficit (157,570 ) (157,982 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 30,979 37,019 Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries 5,453 6,053 Total Equity 36,431 43,072 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 628,690 $ 598,476 See Notes to June 30, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com





American Overseas Group Limited Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Six Months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Net premiums earned $ 5,093 $ 5,552 $ 10,181 $ 10,537 Fee income 2,709 2,736 6,004 6,022 Net investment (expense) income 101 65 32 162 Net realized (losses) gains on investments 248 (2 ) 237 36 Other income 55 44 896 77 Total revenues 8,206 8,395 17,349 16,834 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 3,639 3,667 6,904 6,391 Acquisition expenses 1,653 1,799 3,351 3,575 Operating expenses 2,758 4,888 5,779 7,373 Other expense - - - Interest expense 451 451 902 902 Total expenses 8,501 10,805 16,936 18,241 Net income available to common shareholders $ (295 ) $ (2,410 ) $ 413 $ (1,407 ) Income tax (expense) - - (26 ) Net income before dividends (295 ) (2,410 ) 413 (1,433 ) Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary - (585 ) - (585 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ (295 ) $ (2,995 ) $ 413 $ (2,018 ) Net income per common share: Basic $ (6.28 ) $ (63.75 ) $ 8.79 $ (42.96 ) Diluted (6.28 ) (63.75 ) 8.79 (42.96 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 46,979 46,979 46,979 46,979 Diluted 46,979 46,979 46,979 46,979 See Notes to June 30, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com







AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD. NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2022 Net Income

Available to

Common

Shareholders Net Realized

(Gain)/Loss on Sales

of Investments Operating

Income/(Loss) Property and casualty: Net premiums earned $ 5,093 5,093 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (3,639 ) (3,639 ) Acquisition expenses (1,653 ) (1,653 ) Property/Casualty Underwriting Income (199 ) (199 ) Fee income 2,709 2,709 Other income, net of other expense - - Operating expenses (2,503 ) (2,503 ) Income tax - - Property and casualty 7 - 7 Corporate and Investing Net investment income 101 101 Net realized gain/(loss) 248 (248 ) - Operating expenses (255 ) (255 ) Interest expense (451 ) (451 ) Other income, net of other expense 54 54 Corporate and investing (303 ) (248 ) (551 ) Group total $ (296 ) $ (248 ) (544 ) AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD. NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2021 Net Income

Available to

Common

Shareholders Net Realized

(Gain)/Loss on Sales

of Investments Operating

(Loss) Property and casualty: Net premiums earned $ 5,552 $ 5,552 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (3,667 ) (3,667 ) Acquisition expenses (1,799 ) (1,799 ) Property/Casualty Underwriting Income 86 86 Fee income 2,736 2,736 Operating expenses (4,468 ) (4,468 ) Income tax - - Property and casualty (1,646 ) - (1,646 ) Corporate and Investing Net investment income 65 65 Net realized gain/(loss) (2 ) 2 - Operating expenses (420 ) (420 ) Interest expense (451 ) (451 ) Other income, net of other expense 44 44 Corporate and investing (764 ) 2 (762 ) Group total $ (2,410 ) $ 2 $ (2,408 )



