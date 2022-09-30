Wisconsin Participates in National Ag Policy Discussions

​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 30, 2022

​MADISON, Wis. – This week Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski participated in the 2022 National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) Annual Meeting. The meeting, held September 26 – 29, 2022, included discussions with federal government officials and conversations with state secretaries, commissioners, and directors from across the country.

“The theme of this year's annual meeting was 'Still Growing,' and this message resonated throughout the event," said Romanski. “The nation's agriculture industry continues to grow in numerous ways including production, diversification, and innovation."



U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack gave remarks during the meeting's opening plenary session. He spoke about the importance of the agricultural workforce and the many careers available for young people in the industry.

“I was proud to speak to my colleagues about the investments that Governor Evers is making in the future of Wisconsin's agriculture industry, including in Meat Talent Development and the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports," added Romanski. “This meeting provides a forum to share ideas and consider additional opportunities for collaboration across agriculture."



Romanski represented the state in policy discussions on various agricultural topics such as animal health, food safety, and international trade. The group passed several policy amendments and action items, including the need to fund mental health programs and for further investments in nutrition and food security.



“The annual meeting included a discussion with U.S. Food and Drug Administration leaders about produce safety," explained Romanski. “NASDA members also reinforced its 2023 Farm Bill priorities throughout the meeting, including the need to support conservation and climate resiliency, invest in local food systems, and fund agriculture research."



At the annual meeting, NASDA also celebrated its 50 year partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). State departments of agriculture, including Wisconsin, rely on NASS data for decision making and policy development.



“I am delighted that the first formal state-federal cooperative agreement between NASS and an individual state was signed with Wisconsin in 1917," concluded Romanski. “I look forward to continuing to work together with NASS moving forward."



NASDA is a nonpartisan association including all 50 states and four territories. To learn more about NASDA, visit https://www.nasda.org/.



