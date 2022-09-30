BEST SELLING AUTHOR AND HISTORIAN DEB HUNTER'S "ALL THINGS TUDOR MAGAZINE" TAKES GLOBAL NUMBER ONE ON AMAZON
USA Today bestseller and Pulitzer Prize nominated author and historian Deb Hunter achieves the number one spot in 16th Century History and Hot New Releases.
The Tudor Renaissance is here! It was so lovely to talk 'All Things Tudor' with Deb, connect with her passionate fan base, and have fun exploring the era's latest film and television depictions. ”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "It's an honor to work with such highly esteemed historians and writers. The British Museum even contributed an essay for this issue. The magazine makes Tudor history accessible to everyone through words," says Deb Hunter.
— Allison Keene, TV Editor, Paste Magazine
The first edition of the magazine features Tudor era music and how it was considered a form of medicine at the time. To read this issue, click here: https://www.amazon.com/All-Things-Tudor-Deb-Hunter-ebook/dp/B09V8Z25KW.
The magazine serves as a supplement to Deb’s "All Things Tudor" podcast, a weekly program surpassing over 7,000 monthly listeners and 30,000 downloads to date. The podcast brings the power, scandals, romance and ruthlessness of the Tudors back to life through interviews and profiles profiles with those familiar with the period. Praised for her creativity and professionalism, Hunter has featured guests like Alison Weir, Dan Jones, Tracy Borman, Professor Suzannah Lipscomb and Dan Snow.
To listen, visit https://podfollow.com/all-things-tudor.
"The Tudor Renaissance is here! It was so lovely to talk 'All Things Tudor' with Deb, connect with her passionate fan base, and have fun exploring the era's latest film and television depictions through the lens of her extensive knowledge. When there are new Tudor productions in the pipeline, I can't wait to get Deb’s expert take." - Allison Keene, TV Editor, Paste Magazine
About Deb Hunter
Spending most of her life in Tennessee and Georgia, Deb is an avid traveler with a keen sense of adventure visiting more than eighty countries. Deb’s fascination with the Tudors began at an early age. With a love of history, Deb graduated from Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee with a Bachelor of Arts in History.
Her "All Things Tudor" podcast blows the dust off the history books and brings the world of the Tudors back to life. Deb Hunter is a Pulitzer nominated, USA Today bestselling author, historian, and podcaster. She previously used the pen name Hunter Jones when writing history and fiction. She actively promotes the craft of historical writing through affiliations with many professional groups including: Society of Authors founded by Lord Tennyson, the Royal Historical Society, the American Historical Association, the Organization of American Historians, the Dangerous Women Project and Royal Oak Foundation, and the US affiliate of the UK’s National Trust.
Most recently, the "All Things Tudor" podcast hosted several historians behind the PBS series "The Boleyn’s: A Scandalous Family." In addition, Deb is partnering with The Met, to serve as a media partner for their forthcoming exhibition, “The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England” set to launch on October 10, 2022.
To subscribe to the "All Things Tudor" podcast and stay updated on Deb, visit the links below:
Website: www.AllThingsTudor.com
Podcast: https://podfollow.com/all-things-tudor
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AllThingsTudors
Instagram: https://officialallthingstudor
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ThingsTudor
Gina Hollingsworth
PLA Media
+1 (615) 327-0100
email us here