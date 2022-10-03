USA Fibroid Centers Provides Free Screenings During Breast Cancer Awareness Month to Aid in Early Detection of Fibroids

Women can schedule a free fibroid screening from October 1 to 31, by calling 855-615-2555 and using the words, “free screening.” USA Fibroid Centers is a national network of outpatient medical centers specializing in the non-surgical treatment of uterine fibroids.

Early detection through periodic screenings is recommended for cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease because it leads to more cures. It’s time to add fibroids to that list.” — Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO, USA Fibroid Centers.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Fibroid Centers announces that it will offer free fibroid screenings, from October 1 through Oct. 31st, 2022, to help make women’s health a priority during October Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Uterine fibroids affect about one in 10 women between the ages of 18 and 50, often causing painful symptoms and other serious health conditions.

During October, when women are reminded to get exams and know the symptoms and risk factors for breast cancer, it’s important to take steps that improve their overall health. Over their lifetime, about 80 percent of black women and 70 percent of white women will develop fibroids, but the lack of awareness around diagnosis and treatment are the primary reasons for hysterectomies in U.S. women. 1

While breast cancer and fibroids are different diseases, they do have a few similar factors which make it important to understand and recognize the symptoms of both conditions. Both uterine fibroids and estrogen-positive breast cancer can be influenced by genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors.

USA Fibroid Centers wants to increase public awareness of fibroid disease that affects women of reproductive age. Fibroids don’t always have symptoms, especially when they are small. As they grow, uterine fibroids can cause a variety of often debilitating symptoms including:

• Anemia

• Pelvic pain

• Urinary urgency

• Heavy, prolonged menstrual cycles

• Fertility issues

• Heavy, prolonged bleeding

“Many women discover fibroids after receiving a diagnosis and are unaware of non-surgical treatments, such as uterine fibroid embolization (UFE),” said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO, of USA Fibroid Centers. “Early detection of disease leads to more cures, which is why public health programs recommend periodic screenings for specific diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. It’s time to add fibroids to that list.”

Women can schedule a free fibroid screening from October 1 to 31, by calling 855-615-2555 and using the words, “free screening.”

More information and location information can be found on www.usafibroidcenters.com.

About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers is the leading provider of minimally invasive fibroid treatment, with an extensive national network of centers. USA Fibroid Centers’ mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). USA Fibroid Centers is dedicated to raising awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encouraging more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.

1. https://bit.ly/3dYZG4L