Enjoy a fall hike Oct. 15 at MDC's Shoal Creek Center in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – Hiking provides opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and get exercise at any time of the year, but fall hikes are particularly enjoyable.

If you’re hoping to enjoy seasonal temperatures and scenery, be sure to sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Habitats: Autumn Hike.” This free program will be from 10-11 a.m. Oct. 15 at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. This program is open to all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/187379

At this program, MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard will lead people on an enjoyable and informative one-mile hike along the trails near the Shoal Creek Center. Program participants should meet at the gazebo west of the Shoal Creek Center. People should dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes. They can also bring a water bottle and binoculars if they wish. The trail is rated as easy with some uneven surfaces.

Though the Oct. 15 program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

