MDC offers free event for new hunters in Kirksville Oct. 17

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to get familiar with different gun types and their functions at a free event at MDC Northeast Regional Office in Kirksville. This event will be held on Oct. 17 from 5:30-9 p.m.

This event is a basic course for new and novice hunters and shooters to become comfortable with the basic functions and operations of handguns, shotguns, and rifles. Personal firearms may be brought to the event, but they must be unloaded and cased when entering the building. Please note that no ammunition is allowed in the building.

This event is designed for people ages 14 and older, and prior registration is required. To register, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4pf. Questions about this event can be directed to the instructor, Rob Garver, at rob.garver@mdc.mo.gov.

MDC Northeast Regional Office is located at 3500 S. Baltimore Street in Kirksville.

