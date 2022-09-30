Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Named Official Ice Cream of the Lubbock Matadors Soccer Club

Lubbock ice cream shop, committed to creating opportunities for those with IDDs, hosts flavor naming contest in honor of partnership with new minor league soccer team

/EIN News/ -- LUBBOCK, Texas, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lubbock soccer fans, get ready to score a delicious game day treat! Howdy Homemade, committed to creating employment opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs) through the power of smiles and ice cream, has announced a partnership with the Lubbock Matadors Soccer Club, naming Howdy Homemade the official ice cream brand for all Lubbock Matador games at Lowrey Field at PlainsCapital Park.



“The Matadors are excited to welcome Howdy Homemade Ice Cream to our partnership family,” said Lubbock Matadors General Manager, Dustin McCorkle. “Howdy Homemade represents community and access for all which is a perfect representation of our sport. Soccer is the world's game and made for everyone. Our partnership will be a strategic alliance to put the Lubbock community first and provide some fun for our youth and families in town.”

Both Howdy Homemade and the Lubbock Matadors Soccer Club debuted in Lubbock this past summer, bringing the community together to cheer on their new team and enjoy their favorite treat.

To lead off the partnership, Howdy Homemade will have a contest in which fans can share their ideas and vote on an official custom Matadors ice cream flavor. Howdy Homemade’s logo will also be featured on the Matador mascot’s jersey and, during the off season, the Matadors team will come out to Howdy Homemade and serve ice cream with the Howdy Heroes (employees). In addition, the Matadors will be hosting soccer clinics for those with IDDs.

“This is an exciting time for Lubbock with the Matadors’ inaugural season. We’re thrilled to have this hometown team to cheer for and look forward to a strong partnership with the Matadors and their fans,” said Imre Szenttornyay, Lubbock Howdy Homemade shop owner. “Knowing that they support our mission and equally wanting to help the special needs community is amazing. Our team can’t wait to see their team out on the field representing Lubbock.”

Howdy Homemade has become a role model for the business world, demonstrating how employees with IDDs have the potential to significantly contribute to a company's success and culture. With the newest Howdy Homemade location opening in Lubbock last summer, the local community now has multiple ways to enjoy “amazing ice cream served by amazing people.”

With additional stores currently open in Dallas; Katy, TX; and Asheville, NC, as well as franchise agreements in place for nearly 20 new locations over the coming years, Howdy Homemade is relentlessly working to increase the number of jobs available for people with IDDs. Pints featuring Howdy Heroes are also sold in approximately 200 H-E-B and Brookshire Brothers grocery stores throughout Texas.

ABOUT HOWDY HOMEMADE

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream is on a relentless pursuit to create more jobs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs) using the power of our smiles and amazing ice cream. Founded by Tom Landis in 2015 at the original location in Dallas, Howdy Homemade is growing rapidly through new retail shops as well as an expanding presence of its pints in grocery stores. Howdy Homemade serves as a model for businesses to recognize the value of employing those with IDDs and to provide a foundation for its Howdy Heroes to achieve their full potential.

Contact: Hannah Nash

T: 484-844-4679

Email: hnash@powersbc.com