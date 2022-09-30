Orthodontics Market - Study by Demand, Size, Share, Growth, Key Players, Forecasts 2021-2030

Orthodontics procedures are used to close the wide gaps between the teeth and align the tips of the teeth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Orthodontics Market generated $2.76 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $7.63 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Orthodontics is the type of dental treatment that is chosen to treat disorders and misalignment of the teeth and jawbones. People, who appear with crooked teeth and problems related to teeth can be treated with the help of orthodontics. A pleasant smile and well-maintained teeth are some of the benefits associated with orthodontic treatment.

3M Company

Align Technology, Inc.

American Orthodontics

Envista Holdings Corporation

Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

G&H Orthodontics, Inc. (Altaris Capital Partners, LLC)

Henry Schein, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc.

T.P. Orthodontics, Inc.

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of orthodontics market research to identify potential orthodontics market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global orthodontics market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Factors such as increasing malpractice, increasing number of orthodontists, and increasing treatment of the geriatric population are driving the growth of the market. Additionally, advancements in orthodontic techniques are expected to boost the growth of the orthodontic market. North America is expected to witness the highest growth, in terms of revenue, due to the increase in the prevalence of dental diseases, the presence of major players for the manufacture of orthodontic products and the progress of R&D activities in the sector. the king in the region. area.

TABLE OF CONTENT -

CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

The dental abnormalities such as crooked teeth, bite problems, like an overbite or an underbite, crowded teeth, and jaw misalignment are treated with orthodontics procedures. The orthodontics use fixed and removable dental devices, like braces, retainers, and bands, to change the position of teeth in the mouth for dental procedures.

The orthodontics market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global orthodontics market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

