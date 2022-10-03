Education partnership promises opportunity for students and business in emerging economy
Lincoln Learning Solutions and Pointful Education partner to bring innovative CTE and STEM solutions to schools and students
Working with Lincoln allows Pointful to expand our reach and grow our impact with schools and students.”LEHI, UT, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As governments across the globe grapple with growing their economies, two award-winning educational organizations forged a partnership to create more paths for students to enter a diverse and dynamically changing workforce.
— Steve Southwick
Lincoln Learning Solutions, based in western Pennsylvania, and Pointful Education, located south of Salt Lake City, are hopeful the collaboration will give more students an opportunity to pursue options that lead to jobs in our country’s growing science, technology, technical, construction, and health science fields.
Beginning with the current school year, Pointful Education’s career and technical education courseware, known familiarly as CTE, will be offered alongside Lincoln Empowered to Lincoln Learning Solutions’ clients.
“Our partnership with Lincoln comes at a time with significant challenges across the education and workforce development landscape,” Steve Southwick, CEO of Pointful Education, said. “Whether it’s the skills gap, overbearing student debt, or a generation retiring and leaving the workforce, these problems create unique opportunities for today’s students.
Southwick said that with the right motivation and direction, students can take advantage of a changing world.
CTE provides an important track for high school students to jump into the workforce upon graduation and earn a solid salary and, in many cases, good benefits. This partnership is a win for high school students who want the option to personalize their education based on their career interests and unique learning needs.
Lincoln Learning Solutions CEO, Bob Clements, said Lincoln Empowered curriculum, written by educators to create specific learning objectives derived from academic standards, dovetails with Pointful Education’s CTE classes to create many more prospects for high school students.
“Because we partner with schools, rather than simply sell to them, this broadens the scope of what we can offer to best fit their students’ needs,” he said.
Both organizations have a parallel approach to developing their curriculum, with a student-centric approach that utilizes multiple teaching concepts, online best practices, and engaging educational experiences that recognize not all kids learn the same way.
“Our visions mirror one another’s,” Clements said.
In addition to being able to offer core subjects and electives, schools and teachers who embrace career-, technical-, and STEM-oriented classes for their students will have many more choices.
“What we are trying to do here, essentially, is to provide more options for students while addressing a national predicament – without reinventing the wheel. We are impressed with Pointful Education’s expertise in the CTE arena and are confident it marries well with Lincoln Empowered in a way that our clients will be rewarded with more opportunity. As importantly, we can prepare more students to meet the demands of today’s economy,” Clements said.
Lincoln Learning Solutions is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to collaborating with educators and maximizing their talents to facilitate student success. Based in Rochester, PA, it is the developer of Lincoln Empowered™, a digitally based curriculum that delivers engaging, standards-based, instruction in online and blended learning environments. Lincoln Empowered™ offers a dynamic array of courses in language arts, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, and the creative and performing arts. Lincoln Learning Solutions currently serves nearly 600 schools in 14 states, and upward of 265,000 students.
Pointful Education is a leader in innovative learning solutions for secondary learners, delivering a robust catalog of online courses for Career and Technical Education (CTE) and electives. Courses are aligned to the National Career Clusters® and aim to equip learners with the knowledge and skills needed for future careers. The company’s instructional framework is designed to prepare students for industry certification exams, engage learners in career exploration, and offer an opportunity to learn about new and emerging technologies. With flexible implementation options, courses may be used for virtual and blended learning programs and can serve as a textbook replacement or to supplement the classroom curriculum.
