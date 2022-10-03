Aptive, in Partnership with NetCentrics, Wins Contract to Update VA to Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6)
Companies Will Modernize the Department of Veterans Affairs to Improve Services to VeteransHERNDON, VA, USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptive Resources, with partner NetCentrics, received a contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Information and Technology (OIT), Infrastructure Operations (IO) to support the VA Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) integrated project team with its transition from IPv4 to IPv6. This $34M, 3.5-year contract was awarded through VA’s Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation (T4NG) contract vehicle.
VA OIT IO provides information technology services to those responsible for providing care to Veterans at all points during their health care journey. The integrated project team is developing the core transition plan for required activities related to the protocol transition.
Together, the team will provide program management, technical, engineering and guidance support in the transition from IPv4 to IPv6. This includes acquiring Internet Protocol (IP) addresses, providing testing (virtual) infrastructure and technical guidance and ensuring the use of unified solutions across the Agency to maximize interoperability through documentation, configurations, inventory management remediations, security, network monitoring, support desk, testing, training, migrations, associated strategies and network setups.
“Aptive’s dedicated team of experts is eager to assist VA with the transition and launch of IPv6,” said Eric Gonzales, Aptive’s vice president of growth and client development. “Our team is ready to work with NetCentrics to help lessen OIT’s lead time in switching to the new network system. More importantly, we’re ready to support VA’s mission of creating the best experience for all Veterans through working diligently on the system that personnel use to provide care to Veterans.”
“NetCentrics has provided cybersecurity, enterprise IT, telecommunications, and intelligence expertise to our nation’s government for 27 years. We continue to innovate with operator-driven, mission-tailored technology solutions,” said Kenny Cushing, CEO. “Our partnership with Aptive allows us to take our experience with large-scale, quick turn, high impact projects and sync with Aptive’s team of data-driven, innovative, client-focused individuals to provide VA with the support and capabilities it is looking for.”
About Aptive Resources
Aptive provides expertise in mission support, strategic engagement, health solutions and digital transformation. We support some of the most innovative and inspiring programs across the government, helping to improve performance, connect with people and navigate change. Led by CEO Rachele Cooper, a Navy Veteran and aerospace engineer, Aptive is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia. Our hundreds of employees across the country are committed to shaping the future as we have for the last decade.
About NetCentrics
NetCentrics, established in 1995, continues to be the market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise information technology, telecommunications, and intelligence for the DoD, DHS, Federal Civilian Agencies, and Intelligence Community. Our focus is developing mission applications and service deliveries using cloud infrastructure and specialized expertise in emerging technologies.
