California IATSE Council Applauds Governor Newsom Signing AB 1775

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of the 52,000 members of the California IATSE Council who work in the film, television, stage, and live events industry across the state, we thank Governor Newsom for signing AB 1775 into law. We also thank the bill's author Assemblymember Christopher Ward for his steady leadership and the California Assembly for its passage. This landmark legislation will set workplace safety training and certification standards for companies that produce events at publicly owned and operated venues.

The workers that set up, operate, and tear down the temporary staging, lighting, video and sound systems, and many other elements at these venues face serious workplace hazards. AB 1775 is a first step toward setting a Live Event industry-wide health and safety standard. The workers setting up these outdoor ventures, the performers on the stage, and the public sitting in the audience will now be safer thanks to AB 1775.

The California IATSE Council (CIC), comprised of 18 local unions, represents 52,000 women and men working throughout the State of California who are the backbone of the entertainment industry. We work in all forms of motion picture and television production, live theatre, television broadcasting, sports broadcasting, trade shows, exhibitions, and concerts as well as the equipment and construction shops that support all these areas of the industry. Founded in 1893, the IATSE is the oldest American entertainment industry union and also the largest. Without us most films and television shows and live entertainment could not be made, and stages would be empty and dark.

