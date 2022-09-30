Submit Release
News Search

There were 686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,098 in the last 365 days.

Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer & Frankel Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit in Mill Fire Case

Lorenza Mondoc Glover, 65, Allegedly Died While Fleeing Mill Fire

Weed, CA September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer & Frankel filed a lawsuit against Roseburg Forest Products, Co., in San Francisco County Superior Court, alleging it is responsible for the death of 65-year-old Weed resident, Lorenza Mondoc Glover. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Glover’s son, alleges his mother died while trying to escape from the Mill Fire.

Allegedly: Glover was speaking to a neighbor on her cell phone, who had called to check on her wellbeing soon after the Mill Fire erupted. Glover reported to her neighbor seeing smoke and was then heard gasping and grunting. The call then went dead. Glover was later found deceased near her vehicle.

Allegedly, the Mill Fire, which began on September 2, 2022, on the Roseburg Forest Products, Co. property, has destroyed over 100 homes in Siskiyou County and killed at least two people, including Glover. The Mill Fire, allegedly, has also directly affected the members of the firm, attorneys and staff, who are residents of Shastina.

About Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer, & Frankel

Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer and Frankel has represented thousands of individuals and families who have lost their loved ones, lost homes, businesses, timber property, ranch lands, and rentals due to preventable fires. The firm has also represented fire victims for claims based on the emotional trauma from fleeing a fire, for being displaced, and for mandatory evacuations. The firm is holding town hall meetings for other victims of the alleged Mill Fire at no cost or obligation. For more information, visit reinerslaughter.com.

Contact Information:
Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer, & Frankel, LLP
Russell Reiner, Attorney
208-863-7468
Contact via Email
https://reinerslaughter.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/869994

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

You just read:

Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer & Frankel Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit in Mill Fire Case

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.