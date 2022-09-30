Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer & Frankel Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit in Mill Fire Case

Lorenza Mondoc Glover, 65, Allegedly Died While Fleeing Mill Fire

Weed, CA September 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer & Frankel filed a lawsuit against Roseburg Forest Products, Co., in San Francisco County Superior Court, alleging it is responsible for the death of 65-year-old Weed resident, Lorenza Mondoc Glover. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Glover’s son, alleges his mother died while trying to escape from the Mill Fire.

Allegedly: Glover was speaking to a neighbor on her cell phone, who had called to check on her wellbeing soon after the Mill Fire erupted. Glover reported to her neighbor seeing smoke and was then heard gasping and grunting. The call then went dead. Glover was later found deceased near her vehicle.

Allegedly, the Mill Fire, which began on September 2, 2022, on the Roseburg Forest Products, Co. property, has destroyed over 100 homes in Siskiyou County and killed at least two people, including Glover. The Mill Fire, allegedly, has also directly affected the members of the firm, attorneys and staff, who are residents of Shastina.

