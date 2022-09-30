UAE Minister of Economy Discusses with Greek Prime Minister Boosting Economic Partnership & Mutual Investments

THESSALONIKI, Greece , Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The UAE Minister of Economy, H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, held bilateral meetings, at the UAE Pavilion in Thessaloniki International Fair TIF 86, with several high-ranking Greek Ministers & officials to boost cooperation & bilateral relations between the UAE and Greece. The extensive meetings between the two-shed light on the most attractive economic sectors to invest in the UAE — including non-oil industries, whose foreign exports have recently hit an all-time high.

The Greek Prime Minister, H.E Kyriakos Mitsotakis, opened the UAE pavilion at Thessaloniki International Fair 86, on Monday in the presence of the UAE Minister of Economy, and then held a meeting with the UAE Minister of Economy, to discuss ways to boost cooperation between the two countries and enhance bilateral trade & investment relations.

The Minister of Economy, H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, also met H.E Vassilis Kikilias, Greek Minister of Tourism, where they discussed several issues, including mechanisms to boost Tourism in the two countries. The plan is to enhance the sustainable development of the Tourism sector in the UAE & Greece and boost the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The UAE pavilion also shed light on the UAE's new economic model and strategy of establishing a diverse economy & developing the nation's non-oil economic sectors, in addition to its pioneering position on the global trade map.

UAE's upward trajectory in non-oil exports is astounding. The UAE has recorded its highest-ever non-oil exports in the first half of 2022, with a total value of AED 180 billion. In the Manufacturing sector, the UAE aims to raise the industrial sector's contribution to GDP from AED 133 billion to AED 300 billion by 2031

