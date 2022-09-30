Submit Release
MLS Grid growth continues with Lawrence Board of REALTORS®

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLS Grid welcomes the Lawrence Board of REALTORS® (LBOR). The LBOR MLS will offer their data feeds through MLS Grid beginning September 30, 2022. This partnership comes as MLS Grid supports the industry efforts to modernize real estate data.

MLS Grid is powered by the Real Estate Standards Organization's (RESO) Web API. The platform is built on trusted, open technology standards so organizations can quickly and efficiently deliver or consume data.

MLS Grid supports the multiple listing services (MLSs) role of delivering timely, accurate, and comprehensive data to technology companies. It's an ongoing challenge for brokerages to roll-up data from numerous MLS markets to support websites, marketing systems, analytics, and brokerage management systems. MLS Grid streamlines access to the MLS data and monitors the usage.

"With the help of MLS Grid, we can further achieve our goal of a more seamless data delivery process," said Rob Hulse, Executive Vice-President. "Real estate operates on real-time information and our members desire the most accurate data delivered in the most efficient way".

MLS Grid offers technical expertise and guidance which helps Broker's access their data efficiently regardless of the size, location, or MLS platform. Collectively their team has over 60 years of combined MLS data experience.

"We offer personalized support for the MLS and their data consumer each step of the way," said MLS Grid CEO, Joseph Szurgyi. "MLS Grid saves MLSs significant time by taking on the compliance, administrative facilitation, and billing off their hands."

The number of MLS Grid's data consumers is growing every day. They help real estate companies power tax records, lockboxes and showing services with MLS data.  MLS Grid supports over 65,000 data license agreements nationwide and assists over 1,400 technology companies consume data with the RESO Web API. 

About MLS Grid

Currently representing more than 300,000 MLS subscribers, MLS Grid was built by a nationwide network of multiple listing services to help real estate brokers, technology partners, and MLSs to provide easier access to standardized, streamlined data. The goal of MLS Grid is to offer a single point of access and management for RESO standardized data that is provided by MLSs and brokers. MLS Grid eliminates technology development and other redundancies through MLS collaboration while allowing MLSs to preserve their "localization" of standardized data. MLS Grid has successfully worked with data from connectMLS, Matrix, Paragon, and Realtracs MLS systems. More information is at MLSGrid.com. 

About Lawrence Board of REALTORS®

Located in Lawrence, Kansas, LBOR MLS represents over 600 members consisting of real estate professionals, appraisers, and other business partners in the industry.  The LBOR association membership has a rich history of providing professional real estate services to the citizens of the area.


Joseph Szurgyi
MLS Grid
801.244.5742
joseph@mlsgrid.com

Rob Hulse
Lawrence Board of REALTORS®
785.856.0072
rob@lawrencerealtor.com

