Josiah Simmons, an Emerging Artist Spreads Messages of Hope and Positivity Across the USA

Josiah Simmons is an American Christian artist and songwriter with over 700,000 streams across multiple streaming platforms and thousands of followers on various social media channels.

The barriers to entry in the music industry have loosened in the previous decades only to be almost completely erased in the last couple of years. The influx of artists, creators, and performers from all compass points is a massive boon for music consumers, but it is also a concern for emerging artists who are trying to find a way to cut through the noise and put their names on the radar. 

Josiah Simmons is a rising talent for making music and touring all across the United States. Josiah leveraged his hard work ethic, talent, and transparent personality to reach a broad audience of music connoisseurs nationwide and is actively touring to support his latest singles. 

Josiah’s humbleness was unchanged by his recent rise in fame, just like his mission to “brighten people’s day through music.” 

His passion for music and singing began during his formative years while he was singing at his family reunions. As he aged and polished his skillset, he eventually began creating YouTube covers, which put him in front of much larger audiences. 

Even though YouTube and Spotify are crowded with innumerable emerging acts and talented artists, Josiah had the much sought-after “X factor” that separated him from his peers and granted him a loyal following comprised of thousands of fans. 

One of his most recent accomplishments was the launch of “Blessed” – a Christian tune through which Simmons wanted to express his gratitude to the higher powers, the people that supported him, and life. 

Josiah Simmons released several other singles on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube, including “Go Get It”, “I Need Help”, and “Learn”. Josiah is committed to continuing polishing his skillset and spreading positivity among his fans and followers.

More information about Josiah Simmons is available on his Instagram profile

