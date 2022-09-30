ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Coffee Holding Co., Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Coffee Holding Co., Inc. JVA and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Delta Corp Holdings Limited. Stockholders are expected to own approximately 4.79% of the combined company. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

If you are a stockholder of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/jva/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC