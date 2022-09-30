Celebrating Manufacturing Day: Xometry Presents "Building American Manufacturing Resilience" Webcast

Featuring Executives From Forbes, Women in Manufacturing Association and Zogby Strategies



Highlighting The Results Of A Just-Released Poll Identifying Key Strategies CEOs Are Taking To Navigate A Changing World And Ensure Continued Growth

Streaming Live At 2 p.m. ET On Friday, Oct. 7, Officially Known As "Manufacturing Day"



ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. XMTR, the global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, will celebrate Manufacturing Day by hosting a "Building American Manufacturing Resilience" webcast, featuring executives from Forbes, Women in Manufacturing Association and Zogby Strategies.

Among other things, the discussion will deliver a deep dive into the recently released survey tracking sentiment from more than 150 CEOs. The survey was sponsored by Xometry in a joint effort with Forbes and powered by veteran polling firm John Zogby Strategies.

WHO:

Forbes Senior Editor, Amy Feldman

Zogby Strategies Managing Partner, Jeremy Zogby

Women in Manufacturing Associations President & Founder, Allison Grealis

Xometry CEO, Randy Altschuler

WHEN: 2 p.m. ET, Manufacturing Day, Friday, Oct. 7

WHY: Although 90 percent of CEOs expect supply chain concerns to stretch well into 2023, the survey reveals resilience in the face of continued disruption. The majority of CEOs – 80 percent – are planning capital investments, inclusive of talent, technology or other improvements.

WHERE: You can register for the webcast here: https://live.xometry.com/ .

A visualization of the survey results is available here .

