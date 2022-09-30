AONARAN by Wizdakidd Brings Passion Back to Fashion, Presenting American Consumers with Exquisite Boutique Clothing Options

AONARAN by Wizdakidd is an American Luxury Clothing Brand Specializing in Retailing Top-of-the-Line Clothing and Accessory Products.

Hailing from Clarksdale, Mississippi, Joseph T. Gordon Jr. was always searching for something new to inspire his passion for creativity. Whether it be enjoying the company of new friends at a festival, sketching new ideas for upcoming projects, or learning more about his hobbies, Joseph never stood still and waited for opportunities to come: he pursued them and ensured he got the most from each moment.

Joseph’s proactive nature helped him find a long-term vent, a source of income, and a continuous stream of inspiration. He founded AONARAN, a high-end luxury brand of clothing that enabled him to cater to the needs of thousands of American consumers searching for premium quality shirts, sneakers, carrying bags, hoodies, slippers, and other clothing accessories.

More importantly, AONARAN enabled Joseph to channel his creative spirit to bring his art to life. Consequentially, it gave Joseph T. Gordon Jr. a fresh stream of inspiration to continue creating and building his brand.

Today, Joseph T. Gordon Jr. is known as Wizdakidd among boutique fashion designers and retailers. WDK leverages years of experience in creative designs and a passion for creating to design top-of-the-line clothing products.

What separates AONARAN from contemporary luxury clothing brand alternatives is affordability. Joseph T. Gordon Jr. realized that numerous retail firms and SMEs overcharge their customers and wanted to ensure that anyone can wear stylish clothes and footwear without paying a small fortune. AONARAN specializes in exquisite sneakers and hoodies while striving to keep its catalog fresh with new products.

AONARAN prides itself on being a black-owned luxury brand in Joseph’s hometown of Clarksdale. Founded in the September of 2021, Wizdakidd celebrated the first anniversary of his brand and expressed gratitude to thousands of people that have supported his company and creative vision.

More information about AONARAN and Joseph T. Gordon Jr. is available on the brand’s official Instagram page.

