Study shows Cannabotech’s “Nurture” products successfully treat psoriasis symptoms

A study of 120 patients using "Nurture" products found that 94.5% had reduced Psoriasis symptoms. The topical product is based on CBD & Medicinal Mushrooms.

Cannabotech (TLV:CNTC)

LONDON, ENGLAND, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A study conducted by Cannabotech, a biomedical company that develops preventative solutions using CBD and functional mushrooms, found that its “Nurture” products effectively treat psoriasis symptoms.

The “Nurture” products were tested on 120 volunteers diagnosed with psoriasis in late July 2022.

In the study, several treatment protocols and products were compared and evaluated. Participants aged 25-75 applied Cannabotech's "Nurture" products three times a day for four weeks. One group of 60 volunteers applied Nurture cream only, while the other group applied Nurture cream and Nurture nutritional supplement, and were asked to fill out a questionnaire to assess their satisfaction with the products.

The study's summary results are as follows:

• 94.5% of respondents reported that their skin's redness appears to be reduced.

• 90.7% of respondents reported that their skin feels less irritated.

• 92.6% of respondents reported their psoriasis feeling less painful.

• 91% of respondents reported their skin's appearance has improved.

• A total of 88.9% of respondents said they would recommend this product to a friend or family member, and 80% of them said they would purchase this product in the future.

The “Nurture” products combine pharmaceutical-grade CBD with a blend of functional mushrooms (reishi, lion's mane, and cordyceps) to help promote the healthy functioning of the skin. While CBD strengthens the endocannabinoid system for homeostasis in the body, the mushrooms work to restore elasticity to the skin and reduce inflammation and redness. The result is healthier and more nourished skin.



Cannabotech’s CEO, Mr Elchanan Shaked said:

“Cannabotech's Nurture solutions are formed from our unique M2CBD formula – the result of a decade’s worth of research and testing by a team of professors at the forefront of the botanical pharmaceutical sector. The solutions were designed to significantly increase the moisture level of damaged skin while reducing the patient's stress level.

The Nurture products are a part of our preventive medicine concept aimed at strengthening the resistance of people's immune systems by improving their sleep quality and managing their stress. High-stress levels and an unstable immune system are also known to contribute to psoriasis.

Cannabotech's holistic concept - which combines specific treatment for medical problems with improving the patient's quality of life - has proven to be highly effective amongst our users.”

The study was conducted by the research company, Ayton Global Research, which offers an award-winning research platform that facilitates consumer research worldwide with a database of over 600,000 panelists, according to the Cosmetic Regulation (EC) No. 1223/2009 of the European Union. Ayton Global Research performed its work in accordance with its Quality Management System, ISO 9001 quality standard, ESOMAR, MRS, and/or MRC guidelines.

For more information regarding Cannabotech’s "Nurture" products’ visit:

www.cannabotech.com

Ayton Global Research's study Results.