Celebrating Manufacturing Day: Xometry Presents “Building American Manufacturing Resilience” Webcast

  • Featuring Executives From Forbes, Women in Manufacturing Association and Zogby Strategies
  • Highlighting The Results Of A Just-Released Poll Identifying Key Strategies CEOs Are Taking To Navigate A Changing World And Ensure Continued Growth
  • Streaming Live At 2 p.m. ET On Friday, Oct. 7, Officially Known As “Manufacturing Day”

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, will celebrate Manufacturing Day by hosting a “Building American Manufacturing Resilience” webcast, featuring executives from Forbes, Women in Manufacturing Association and Zogby Strategies.

Among other things, the discussion will deliver a deep dive into the recently released survey tracking sentiment from more than 150 CEOs. The survey was sponsored by Xometry in a joint effort with Forbes and powered by veteran polling firm John Zogby Strategies.

WHO:

  • Forbes Senior Editor, Amy Feldman
  • Zogby Strategies Managing Partner, Jeremy Zogby
  • Women in Manufacturing Associations President & Founder, Allison Grealis
  • Xometry CEO, Randy Altschuler

WHEN: 2 p.m. ET, Manufacturing Day, Friday, Oct. 7

WHY: Although 90 percent of CEOs expect supply chain concerns to stretch well into 2023, the survey reveals resilience in the face of continued disruption. The majority of CEOs – 80 percent – are planning capital investments, inclusive of talent, technology or other improvements.

WHERE: You can register for the webcast here: https://live.xometry.com/.

A visualization of the survey results is available here

Press Contact:
Illume PR for Xometry, Inc.
Xometry@IllumePR.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/552c4c94-ebfd-4dd9-b923-b13229c07d23


Primary Logo

Building American Manufacturing Resilience

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, will celebrate Manufacturing Day by hosting a “Building American Manufacturing Resilience” webcast, featuring executives from Forbes, Women in Manufacturing Association and Zogby Strategies.

