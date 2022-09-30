Submit Release
News Search

There were 820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,126 in the last 365 days.

Baller Mixed Reality to Compete in the Miami Unicorn Pitch Competition

Miami Unicorn Battle

Miami Unicorn Battle

Jonathan Herman

Jonathan Herman

BallerMR.com

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After placing second in the Crypto & NFT division of the International Unicorn Battle powered by Startup Network (one of the world's largest startup pitch contests) Baller Mixed Reality will participate in the Miami Unicorn Pitch Competition on October 13th, live and in-person to a panel of distinguished judges, investors and attendees (https://unicorn.events/027).

Baller's invitation to participate comes with its continued ranking as the #1 Augmented Reality Startup & #1 3D Technology Startup, and Jonathan Herman's position among the Top 10 CEOs in the United States, by Crunchbase - the leading global business database. Recent signings of exclusive deals to produce Augmented Reality NFTs for NBA and MLB Hall-of-Famers will yield new NFT drops later this year.

Look for new collections coming to OpenSea (https://opensea.io/baller_mixed-reality) and join Baller’s Discord for drop dates and member discounts (https://discord.gg/QFMXFXdce4).

---------------------------------------------

ABOUT BALLER MIXED REALITY

Led by Jonathan Herman, Baller Mixed Reality is pioneering the new era of autographed metaverse collectibles with augmented reality NFTs autographed by legendary sports and entertainment figures. According to Crunchbase, Baller is the top ranked Augmented Reality Startup, 3D Technology Startup, and Collectibles Company in the United States.

Web: BallerMR.com
NFT Collections: OpenSea.io/Baller_Mixed-Reality
Contact: info@ballermr.com | (888) 840-1118

MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Creighton at 845-893-6109 or sean@echelonculture.com

Baller Team
Baller Mixed Reality
+1 888-840-1118
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Baller Mixed Reality

You just read:

Baller Mixed Reality to Compete in the Miami Unicorn Pitch Competition

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.