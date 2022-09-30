Baller Mixed Reality to Compete in the Miami Unicorn Pitch Competition
EINPresswire.com/ -- After placing second in the Crypto & NFT division of the International Unicorn Battle powered by Startup Network (one of the world's largest startup pitch contests) Baller Mixed Reality will participate in the Miami Unicorn Pitch Competition on October 13th, live and in-person to a panel of distinguished judges, investors and attendees (https://unicorn.events/027).
Baller's invitation to participate comes with its continued ranking as the #1 Augmented Reality Startup & #1 3D Technology Startup, and Jonathan Herman's position among the Top 10 CEOs in the United States, by Crunchbase - the leading global business database. Recent signings of exclusive deals to produce Augmented Reality NFTs for NBA and MLB Hall-of-Famers will yield new NFT drops later this year.
Look for new collections coming to OpenSea (https://opensea.io/baller_mixed-reality) and join Baller’s Discord for drop dates and member discounts (https://discord.gg/QFMXFXdce4).
ABOUT BALLER MIXED REALITY
Led by Jonathan Herman, Baller Mixed Reality is pioneering the new era of autographed metaverse collectibles with augmented reality NFTs autographed by legendary sports and entertainment figures. According to Crunchbase, Baller is the top ranked Augmented Reality Startup, 3D Technology Startup, and Collectibles Company in the United States.
Web: BallerMR.com
NFT Collections: OpenSea.io/Baller_Mixed-Reality
Contact: info@ballermr.com | (888) 840-1118
MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Creighton at 845-893-6109 or sean@echelonculture.com
