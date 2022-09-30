Manufactured Housing Institute Urge HUD, Fed Aid-Manufactured Home Communities–Explore MHI, Cavco on ‘Mobile Home Parks’
Manufactured Housing Institute Urges HUD Federal Policy Support for Preservation of Land-Lease Manufactured Home Communities-Explores Advocacy for Mobile Home Parks Friday Facts & Follies on MHProNews.
American Press Institute="There are many kinds of journalism, but at the heart of their constitutional responsibilities, journalists are in the business of monitoring and keeping a check on people and institutions in power."
The new MHProNews article highlights Cavco's recent media release on the settlement by the firm with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on case number Case 2:21-cv-01507-SRB. Cavco admitted no wrongdoing in making a seven figure settlement of the case, learn more at the report linked here. Among the insights? "The Whistleblower" program at the SEC which has per federal data reportedly paid out millions of dollars annually. Other insights include facts, updates, and views on prior Cavco CEOs Joseph "Joe Stegmayer, Daniel "Dan" Urness and current CEO William "Bill" Boor.
Legacy Housing (LEGH) Corprate Info and Analysis
MarketBeat said: “Legacy Housing currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating among analysts…” But in making that statement, the stock market information source apparently downplayed what might have been their headline. Namely, Truist Financial Corp increased its already multimillion dollar stake in the firm. So too did Redmond Asset Management LLC, as the information that follows from MarketBeat on 9.26.2022 will reflect among other details. Further into this report from another media source is an insight on the Vanguard stake in Legacy.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows, Legacy Housing Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022, comments by CEO Duncan Bates, and information about co-founders Kenneth "Kenny" Shipley and Curtis "Curt" Hodgson are part of the fact-packed report and analysis. See that new report from MHProNews at this link here.
Linda Hazelhoff, Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate Associate Broker, interview on her expert insights into the hundreds of manufactured homes she personally sold.