Hurricane Ian: Food Lion Feeds Partnering with Customers to Support Neighbors Impacted by the Storm

Omnichannel retailer will accept donations at all stores, match donations up to $30,000

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds is moving quickly to support neighbors in the towns and cities impacted by Hurricane Ian by raising funds to provide meals and assistance to residents affected by the devastation. Food Lion Feeds is the omnichannel retailer’s hunger relief initiative.



From Oct. 5 – 18, Food Lion customers at its more than 1,100 stores across 10 states will have the option to make a cash donation at the register to support neighbors and communities in the path of Hurricane Ian. All proceeds will benefit American Red Cross relief efforts, and Food Lion will match register donations up to $30,000.

“We know our customers share our commitment to helping our neighbors during times of need,” said Jennifer Blanchard, Director of Community Relations, Food Lion. “Our associates and customers know they can count on Food Lion to be there before, during and after the storm, and this campaign is another opportunity for us to help our neighbors in need in a meaningful way.”

The American Red Cross has significant relief efforts underway in the hurricane’s path, including providing volunteers, supplies and help to the areas impacted most.

“As Ian tracks toward the Carolinas, we are reminded of the catastrophic damage that the hurricane has already left in its path. Our hearts and thoughts are with our neighbors in Florida,” said Allison Taylor, Regional Executive, Greater Carolinas Region of the American Red Cross. “As Red Crossers, we are committed to providing comfort and hope to those affected by this storm in the weeks and months ahead. We are grateful for the tremendous support of Food Lion and its shoppers in ensuring that we are able to do this lifesaving work.”

For more ways in which Food Lion cares for the towns and cities it serves, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

