ShoX Announces USPTO Patent Approval For Electric Shock Bullet
ShoX Ammo is proud to announce that the USPTO has issued a patent for its Electric Shock Projectile as of September 28, 2022
Issuance of this patent by the USPTO is an important milestone in our quest to bring untethered, multi shot, less than lethal electric projectiles to the market.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A bullet that zaps you with an electric jolt like a Taser has is here.
HEMI Holdings LLC, the developer behind the ShoX HEMI projectiles, announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the company a utility and design patent for their untethered, battery powered electric shock projectile.
"We are pleased that the USPTO has recognized the novel nature of our proprietary technology and are excited about the impact we believe this technology will have in public safety, military deployments and personal use,” said Barry Oberholzer, co-founder of HEMI Holdings and inventor of the ShoX projectile.
For decades researchers have been trying to lose the wires and create an effective self-contained electroshock projectile. As expected, for a weapon designed to stun rather than kill, safety is always a consideration. The ShoX HEMI round has a minimum safe distance of at least five meters (sixteen feet) and a velocity slow enough not to severely injure the target.
Receiving a utility patent is a long, challenging and expensive process, showcasing the resilience and dedication of the HEMI Holdings engineering and management team. This patent is only the beginning and HEMI Holdings has already filed an international patent application and plan to continue expanding their intellectual property through trade secrets and further research and development efforts.
“Issuance of this patent by the USPTO is an important milestone in our quest to bring untethered, multi shot, less than lethal electric projectiles to the market,” said Oberholzer. We've seen significant commercial interest in our projectiles after our live testing from both law enforcement and commercial clients.”
The patent opens up exciting possibilities for the company. As an early-stage company, this patent is an important factor in creating value for investors and the patents make up a significantly greater portion of enterprise value for early-stage companies.
Furthermore, this patent could lead to collaborations, joint ventures, and licenses with strategic partners globally.
