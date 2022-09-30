PennDOT District 4 Road Report for Week of October 3 to October 7, 2022

State Route Exit/Mile Marker County(ies) Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time

N/A Lackawanna Clifton Township Closed A Lackawanna County-owned bridge is closed indefinitely on Keystone Rd. in Clifton Township off State Route 435. The road has no outlet. Indefinitely

SR 307 Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Lane Restriction This project involves the full replacement of a culvert that crosses under a four-lane road, State Route 307 (Scranton Pocono Highway) over Green Run in Roaring Brook Township, Lackawanna County. Oct. 2022

SR 6 Casey Highway Lackawanna Lane Restriction The concrete pavement and bridge preservation project on Route 6 (Casey Highway) is ongoing. This project addresses the aging concrete roadway pavement by replacing damaged and broken slabs where necessary, while retrofitting existing slabs to give them stability and cleaning and sealing all pavement joints. Preservation work is performed on the highway to preserve the existing concrete pavement. This type of project is a cost-effective means of extending the service life of a concrete roadway. Pavements left to deteriorate without timely preservation treatments are more likely to require costly and disruptive major rehabilitation or reconstruction projects.

After all the concrete repairs are complete, a procedure called diamond grinding will be performed by the Contractor. Diamond grinding will correct surface imperfections and improve ride quality on the Casey Highway. The project began in April of 2022 and be completed in 2024. A similar project was just completed 2-years ago at the I-81 and I-84 Interchange in Dunmore. 2024

I-84 EB/WB Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Lane Restriction This project consists of milling and resurfacing of existing bituminous interstate roadways and ramps. Other work includes guide rail repairs, base repairs, joint repairs, temporary traffic control and pavement markings. Nov. 2023

SR 107 Lackawanna Scott Township Lane Restriction The project consists of improvements to SR 107, section 251 in Lackawanna County. The project includes a bridge rehabilitation on SR 107 (Heart Lake Road) between Interstate 81 and SR 1013 (Tompkinsville Road/Bell Mountain) in Scott Township, Lackawanna County. There is a lane restriction with traffic lights to control traffic. Oct. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

SR 307 Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Right Lane Closure The right lane is closed northbound on SR 307. Stone arch over Williams Creek end wall and parapet issues. TBD

SR 307 Lackawanna Spring Brook Township Right Lane Restriction The right lane shoulder is closed on SR 307 due to a slide issue. TBD

I-84 EB/WB Lackawanna/Wayne Lane Restriction This project consists of milling and resurfacing of an existing bituminous interstate roadways and ramps. Other work includes guiderail repairs, base repairs, joint repairs, temporary traffic control and pavement markings. Contractor will have the right lane closed eastbound between MM 16.1 to 18.5 & westbound between MM 18.5 to 17.5 for paving. Contractor will also be paving the on and off ramps at exit 17 in the eastbound lane. The contractor will also be working on the substructure of the bridge at MM 13 westbound. Nov.2022 6:30 AM-5:00 PM

I-84 Lackawanna/Wayne Single Lane Closure Temporary bridge deck repair work, installation of I-84 EB bridge girders, floor beams, deck pans, overhang jacks, reinforcing steel, place deck and parapet concrete, construct I-84 EB bridge approach slabs, install drainage basins, form and pour WB pier #2/pier #2 plinth. Construct I-84 EB Phase 2/2A median side pavement in preparation for stage 3 mainline traffic switch, perform railroad bridge steel repairs. The I-84 over Lackawanna Railroad/Roaring Brook and SR 435 Section 282 project includes the replacement of three bridge structures and associated roadway work on I-84 and SR 435. This is the Twin Bridge Project. TBD 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

I-81 Lackawanna Scranton/Moosic Shoulder Restriction The district wide guide rail project will be installing guide rail at I-81 NB and SB from mile marker 197 to mile marker 206 in Lackawanna County for the next several weeks. The work will now take place from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM with single lane closures. TBD 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM

SR 1012 Lackawanna Archbald Closed PennDOT will be closing a section of SR 1012 (Salem Road) in Archbald, Lackawanna County starting on October 5th and ending on October 26th. They will be closing the section of SR 1012 in the area between the Casey Highway eastbound and westbound at the on and off ramps to complete roadway reconstruction on that section of the road under the Casey Highway. A detour will be put in place utilizing the Casey Highway which will direct traffic to the nearest exit and back to Salem Road. Oct. 2022 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM

SR 2004 Lackawanna Madisonville Closed There will be a road closure on State Route 2004 (Haas Pond Road), Madisonville, Lackawanna County starting on Wednesday, September 14 for a large pipe replacement. There is a detour in place. TBD 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM

SR 4005 Lackawanna Benton Township Closed The project consists of reconstruction and improvements of a certain section of SR 4005 Section 270 in Benton Township, Lackawanna County. The project scope of work consists of a bridge rehabilitation/superstructure replacement over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. A detour will be used to maintain traffic during the project Nov. 2022 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM

SR 4023 Lackawanna South Abington Township Closed The project consists of improvements to SR 4023, section 251, South Abington Township, Lackawanna County. The project will complete repairs to the bridge deck on SR 4023 (Scott Road) over Leggett's Creek in South Abington. Traffic control measures include a 3.78 miles detour using state roads.

Scott Road at the Griffin Reservoir is closed. There will be a posted detour in place. The closure will be in effect until mid-October. Reservoir Road and Griffin Pond Road will remain open.

Nov. 2022 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM

SR 8015 Lackawanna Clarks Summit Shoulder Restriction This work consists of the structure rehabilitation of two state-owned culverts on SR 8015 Section D51. The shoulder will be closed all summer. Nov. 2022

I-80/I-81 Luzerne Lane Restriction Concrete pavement preservation project on I-80 and I-81 in Luzerne County. The project will cover several miles on I-80 and I-81. The project will address distressed concrete roadway pavement by replacing damaged and broken slabs where necessary and diamond grinding for ride quality.

The lane closures will be temporary starting at the Luzerne /Columbia County line working towards SR 93 interchange. The contractor will be working Monday through Thursday into November 2022 doing concrete roadway patches. All lanes will be open at the end of each workday, and on weekends.

Nov. 2022 7:00 PM - 6:00 AM

I-81/115/309 Luzerne Lane Restriction For the rehabilitation and improvement of a certain section of state highways in Luzerne County, in various municipalities. Bridges are on I-81, SR 115, and SR 309 Cross Valley. Work will continue throughout the winter. TBD 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM

SR 309/11/92 Luzerne Lane Restriction Resurfacing contract for 17 miles of roadway on Route 309 (North Cross Valley Expressway), Route 11 (Wyoming Avenue), Route 92 (Exeter Avenue), Route 2045 (South Main Road) and ADA ramp construction on Route 1009 (Market Street), Luzerne County. Project started the week of 8/2/21 and the contractor is working on SR 2045 (South Main Street). TBD 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

SR 3007 Luzerne Slocum Township Closed State Route 3007 (Blue Ridge Trail) is closed from SR 2042 (Stairville Rd) to SR 3008 (Slocum Rd) in Slocum Township, Luzerne County for a culvert replacement. A detour is in place. Oct. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

SR 390 Pike Palmyra Township Lane Restriction The project includes replacing the bridge on SR 390 around Fairview Lake. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with traffic lights installed. May 2023 7:00 AM -5:00 PM

SR 1012 Pike Lackawaxen Township Shoulder Restriction The shoulder was washed-out and pavement edge failed. The work is in the design stage. TBD

SR 2002 Pike Dingman Township Closed This is a slope failure reconstruction project along SR 2002 (Wilson Hill Road), which is located in the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area. The proposed work includes the installation of a retaining wall, roadway reconstruction in the eastbound lane, minor roadway work in the opposite lane, guide rail, drainage, and pavement markings. A detour is in place. The project is currently on hold. Oct. 2022 7:00 AM -5:00 PM

I-84 Mile Marker 17-26 Pike/Wayne Green, Palmyra, Sterling Single Lane Closure The project consists of the reconstruction of Interstate I-84. The project length is approx. 8 miles. I-84 will be under a long-term restriction from mile marker 17 to 26, EB and WB. Westbound traffic will cross over in a single lane pattern onto the Eastbound lanes. Traffic will be single lane from mile marker 21.5 to 26.0. There will be long-term single lane closures on I-84 EB and WB between Exits 20 (Greentown / Wallenpaupack) and 26 (Promised Land/Tafton) (mile markers 21.5 to 26). The interstate will be down to single lane traffic in each direction on the EB lanes while we close and reconstruct the WB lanes.

The westbound rest area on Interstate 84 will be closed for the season. This will be located around mile marker 25.7.

Traffic is currently bi-directional on the eastbound lanes separated by concrete barriers from mile marker 21.7 to 26. West bound lanes are closed for reconstruction for 4 miles of roadway, one bridge structure over Shinny Mountain Road and the on and off ramps for the westbound rest area. This will remain until the end of November 2022.

2022 - 2023 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

I-84 EB/WB Mile Marker 43-46 Pike Lane Closure Shoulder upgrades/crossover construction on I-84 from mile marker 43 to mile marker 46. There will be temporary single-lane closures on both east and westbound. There is a permanent lane closure 24/7. Nov. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

SR 171 Susquehanna Oakland Borough Lane Restrictions The project will construct a retaining wall to repair a slope failure. Traffic will be maintained utilizing half width construction with temporary signals. Nov. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

SR 3029 Susquehanna Jessup Township Lane Restriction The project consists of a full concrete bridge replacement over the East Branch of the Wyalusing Creek on SR 3029 in Jessup Township. The work includes a closed lane of traffic with temporary signals. Oct. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

SR 706 Susquehanna Rush Township Lane Restrictions with Temporary Traffic Signals SR 706 section 501 in Rush Township there will be single lane restrictions with temporary traffic signals. The work involves complete demolition and new half width construction of three structures. Three bridges under construction will be at the nearest intersection of SR 706 and Gage Road, SR 706 and Bomboy Road and SR 706 and Devine Road. All 3 sites will have widened roadways, shoulders, new paved approaches, guiderail and road markings when completed. Nov.2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

SR 3029 Susquehanna Lane Restriction There will be a lane restriction on SR 3029 for mechanical edging and patching work. Nov.2022 7:00 AM-7:00 PM

SR 3029 Susquehanna Fairdale Closed Construction of box culvert beginning on Monday, October 3 on SR 3029 in Susquehanna County. The project is about 1 mile north of SR 706 in Fairdale. This project requires SR 3029 to be closed. A signed detour will be in place. Nov. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

SR 1006 Wayne Damascus/Berlin Township Closed SR 1006 (Peggy Runway Road) is closed. The area affected is between the intersection of SR 652 & SR 1006 at Segment 0060/2808 in Damascus Twp. to the intersection of SR 1006 and Cortez road Segment 0050/2074 in Berlin Twp. Nov. 2022

SR 1002 Wayne Milanville Closed Skinners Falls bridge is closed until further notice. A PEL Study is being completed. TBD N/A

SR 92 Wyoming Falls Township Lane Restriction There will be stone arch culvert rehabilitation on State Route 92, Section 750, over a tributary to the Susquehanna River, in Falls Township, Wyoming County. The contractor will restabilize the existing floor by encapsulating the timbers in concrete and reconstruct the existing up stream headwall and wing walls. The structure is shared between the state and the railroad company, only the state's half will be included in the project. There will be one lane work zone with a width restriction for the improvement. It will be controlled by temporary traffic signals and concrete barrier. Stage two traffic control is now in place. Oct. 2022

SR 11, SR 858, SR 1031, and SR 87 Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties Lane Restriction This project is for the resurfacing of approximately 13.9 miles of existing roadway on the following state routes in Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties. SR 11, SR 858, SR 1031, and SR 87. TBD

SR 2008, SR 2013, SR 2015, SR 2017, SR 2021, SR 2025 Wyoming Falls Township Lane Restriction Kriger Construction will be performing mechedge paving and patching work. The work will be on SR 2008, SR 2013, SR 2015, SR 2017, SR 2021, and SR 2025. The work will be mostly in the Falls PA area. There will be a single-lane closure while the work is being performed. Nov.2022 7:00 AM-5:00 PM