Road Closure on State Route 3029 in Jessup Township, Susquehanna County
Dunmore, PA – There will be a road closure on State Route 3029 in Jessup Township, Susquehanna County starting Monday, October 3rd for a replacement of a box culvert. The project is about one mile north of State Route 706 in Fairdale. Work will be completed in the fall of 2022.
The detour is as follows:
- head southeast on North Road toward Forest Lake Road 4.6 miles;
- turn right onto PA-167 South for 2.3 miles; and
- continue straight onto PA-706/West Wyalusing Street for 4.9 miles.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.
Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.
Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.
MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, (570) 963.3502
# # #