Submit Release
News Search

There were 719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,041 in the last 365 days.

Road Closure on State Route 3029 in Jessup Township, Susquehanna County

Dunmore, PA – There will be a road closure on State Route 3029 in Jessup Township, Susquehanna County starting Monday, October 3rd for a replacement of a box culvert. The project is about one mile north of State Route 706 in Fairdale. Work will be completed in the fall of 2022.

The detour is as follows:

  • head southeast on North Road toward Forest Lake Road 4.6 miles;
  • turn right onto PA-167 South for 2.3 miles; and
  • continue straight onto PA-706/West Wyalusing Street for 4.9 miles.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, (570) 963.3502

# # #


You just read:

Road Closure on State Route 3029 in Jessup Township, Susquehanna County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.