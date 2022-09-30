Route 32 (River Road), Point Pleasant Pike Weekday Closures for Maintenance Work in Bucks County

09/30/2022

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Route 32 (River Road) and Point Pleasant Pike will be closed and detoured for maintenance operations in Bucks County.

Weather permitting, the work schedule and locations are:

Monday, October 3, through Wednesday, October 12, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Route 32 (River Road) will be closed and detoured between Route 263 (Upper York Road) and Greenhill Road in Solebury Township for pipe replacement. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Greenhill Road, Mechanicsville Road/Sugan Road and Route 263 (Upper York Road); and

Tuesday, October 4, through Tuesday, October 18, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Point Pleasant Pike will be closed and detoured between Silo Hill Road and Route 413 (Durham Road) in Plumstead Township for base repair. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Silo Hill Road, Route 611 (Easton Road), Stump Road, and Route 413 (Durham Road).

Local access will be maintained up to the work zones. Motorists are advised to allow more time for travel near the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur along the detour routes.

