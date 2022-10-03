Florida Power & Light Wins 2022 Achievement Awards from Association of Edison Illuminating Companies
The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies announced today that Florida Power & Light Co. has received two of the Association’s 2022 Achievement Awards.JUNO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juno Beach, FL— October 3, 2022 — The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association of leading operations experts, announced today that Florida Power & Light Co. (FPL) has received two of the Association’s prestigious 2022 Achievement Awards.
The AEIC Achievement Awards are presented annually to AEIC member companies, committees, or subcommittees who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing operational excellence in the electric utility industry.
FPL’s first AEIC Achievement Award recognizes the company for its Local Joint Advisory Safety Committee (LJASC) Mobile Safety Application. This initiative is creating safer workplaces by transforming safety inspection data to a mobile app-based system that makes vital information more visible and accessible in real time. The implementation of the mobile app is one of the many reasons why FPL was able to achieve a record-setting year for safety in 2021. Last year, FPL reduced OSHA-reportable injuries by 52% and overall injuries by 24% compared to year-end 2020 figures. The app organizes, by site name, safety inspection data submitted by LJASC teams across Florida and makes the data accessible to all Power Delivery employees in one web-based location.
FPL is receiving a second AEIC Achievement Award for continuing to help to lead the way utilities interact with customers by making significant improvements to its self-service collaborative platform for customers with construction projects. The company has designed an easy-to-use web-based tool that provides a 360-degree experience from initiation to completion of construction projects to deliver quicker and better results to customers and improve FPL’s productivity.
“FPL is paving the way for a new era of improved safety and communication in the electric industry through the application of new technologies,” said Steve Hauser, CEO, AEIC. “We applaud FPL for its continuous commitment to improving workplace safety and the overall employee and customer experience.”
To continue improving the customer experience, FPL has made several enhancements to its Construction Services Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System including navigation in Spanish, project manager lookup functionality, and appointment modifications for up to three weeks. Each of these upgrades alleviates the need for customers to wait on a service area project manager or administrative specialist to fulfill their requests. This technology gives customers immediate support and meets their needs more efficiently.
To provide key stakeholders a premier construction experience and to understand how to best serve the company’s construction customer segment, FPL also launched a new system that allows service planners to provide a higher level of customer support by transferring a customer’s call directly to a customer service representative.
“We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to leverage technology and innovation to continuously improve safety for our employees and service for our customers,” said FPL Executive Vice President of Power Delivery Manny Miranda. “These prestigious awards are a testament to FPL’s ongoing efforts to build a culture of workplace safety and to find new and better ways to serve our more than 5.8 million customers.”
Florida Power & Light Co. will be presented with the award on Thursday, October 6th at the 2022 AEIC Annual Meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona. To see a full list of 2022 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visit
https://aeic.org/achievement-awards/.
About AEIC
AEIC brings together the electric utility industry’s leading operations experts to respond to challenges, accelerate change, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of all members, the industry at large, and consumers.
Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association. Today, AEIC’s members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit https://aeic.org/.
