TRREB To Release September Numbers And New Ipsos Polling Results Related To Housing Supply And Municipal Policies On Wednesday

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) will release September 2022 market statistics on Wednesday, October 5 at 5:00 a.m. EDT.



TRREB’s news release will highlight market trends, including the following:

New Ipsos polling results ahead of Ontario municipal elections show the majority of people surveyed continue to agree that lack of housing supply is a major issue, and there are numerous current and potential municipal policies that do or will further constrain listings and new home construction.





Up-to-date sales, listings and price metrics will be presented for September in comparison to last year and last month.





How market conditions have progressed in the current lower sales and lower price environment, plus the fact that new listings are at lows not seen for two decades.





TRREB spokespeople, including President Kevin Crigger and Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer, will be available on Wednesday, October 5 for interviews.

Media Inquiries:

Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs genevieve.grant@trreb.ca 416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 68,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

